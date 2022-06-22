Young victim of 2021 'serious sexual assault' asked to come forward - 'I can assure you that you will be treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect'

A distressed teenager

The assault took place in the Coleraine area.

In a post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens social media page, Constable Clarke said: Police recently received an anonymous report of an alleged assault which is said to have occurred last year.

"In order to progress with the investigation we are making a direct appeal to the victim to come forward."

The post adds that "we understand it is daunting but please be assured that we will support you and work alongside you at your pace as we carry out the investigation.

"You do not need to come into a police station to make a report.

"You can report directly to us via 101 and officers who are specially trained in this work will come and meet you at a time and place that best suits you."

The post adds: "I can assure you that you will be treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect".

The post also says: "If you are a victim of sexual abuse, support is available through:

* the 24-hour Donestic Abuse Helpline - 0808 8021414

* Nexus NI - 02890326803