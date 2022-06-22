Speed restrictions in place for road works on Glenshane Pass - drivers asked to allow extra time for their journeys

The resurfacing works will be undertaken near the Glenshane Quarry and extend for approximately 800 metres towards Dungiven.

It will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road surface on this part of the trunk road network between Derry and Belfast, according to the department for Infrastructure.

They add that during the course of the works traffic will be managed by a convoy working system.

AND no road closures are planned.

HOWEVER speed restrictions will be in place until Friday 8 July when the works are expected to be completed.

To assist commuters convoy working will be restricted to the period between 9.30am and 4.00pm Monday to Friday.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

Glenshane Pass

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.