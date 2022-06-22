Bullying: Secretary of State Brandon Lewis talks openly about being bullied - ‘I am dyslexic and was overweight, seen as an easy target’

In a series of Tweets he says: "I was bullied as a teenager. I am dyslexic and was overweight - seen as an easy target. Older kids thought I was too stupid to succeed, too fat to be taken seriously.

"Bullying isn’t a harmless rite of passage or a part of the rough and tumble of school life. And it shouldn’t be an inevitable part of our political life either.

"It is never easy to talk about these things, even now. But today is Don’t Face It Alone Day. A day to #SpeakOutAboutBullying.

"There is help available and by sharing your experiences, you can support others. Bullies don’t control how you feel, only we control how we feel and react. They are the ones who are weak, which is why they try to bring others down. (4/6)

"And if this is something you are facing right now - I promise it gets better. Those bullies who are desperate to make you doubt yourself will never win and they will never have the power to hold you back.

"I am a qualified barrister now, have owned and run my own business, been an MP since 2010 and am proud to be Secretary of State for Northern Ireland."

·His admission was met with a mixture of responses, including encouragement.