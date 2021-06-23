Youths with sledgehammer strike fear into park users

The PSNI has asked for witnesses to the incident which happened in Lurgan Park.

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 16th June 2021, at approximately 8pm, police were called to Lurgan Park to a report of young people carrying a sledge hammer, putting the park’s users in fear.

“Police attended and have identified a number of youths who we believe to have been involved in this incident.

“Lurgan Neighbourhood team are investigating this matter and are gravely concerned by this report.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt in this incident but it acts as a reminder to parents to be aware of what your children are doing and where they are.

“If you witnessed this incident or can assist Police in their enquires please contact us by phoning 101 quoting reference number 1858 of 16th June. Or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111”

