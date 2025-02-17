Cyndi Lauper: Girls (and boys) had fun at Belfast concert
With multiple costume and colourful wig changes, the kooky ‘New Yoicker’ delivered a sparkling set interspersed with funny anecdotes about everything from her half Irish-Italian cousin Vinny to men with comb-overs, delivered in her delightful Brooklyn drawl.
“I’m only talking to you because I don’t want you think that all this is bigger than you and me connecting,” she said.
Lauper’s still astonishingly powerful four-octave vocal range belted out a two-hour set which included a gorgeous cover of Roy Orbinson’s I drove All Night, Sisters of Avalon, Sally's Pigeons and many more, all received with rapture by an enamoured Belfast audience.
A truly poignant performance of True Colours staged alongside a version of artist Daniel Wurtzel’s Air Fountain installation, and a beautiful, soft and crystal-clear Time after Time was enough to elicit tears from the hardest of hearts.
Lauper deployed her signature dance move – legs apart, knees in, Elvis hips, wild robotic arms, played the recorder, the guitar and a vest frottoir (a tin washboard). A slick band grooved behind the era-defining star and there were moments of theatrical kitsch, such as when Lauper appeared in a flamboyant red and yellow costume through a trapdoor.
Naturally, she finished with her most famous song, and proved that even at 71-years-old, this girl still wants to fun.
