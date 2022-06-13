Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has arranged “a mega military and musical spectacular” for Armed Forces Day this coming Saturday from 10.30am to 5.15pm.

It will centre on the town of Banbridge.

(The events of Saturday June 18 are a week before the official date of Armed Forces Day in the UK: Saturday June 25).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows in action

A drumhead service held at Banbridge War Memorial at 10.30am will mark the start of the event.

Over 500 serving personnel, cadets, veterans and accompanying military bands will then parade from Newry Street to Banbridge Rugby Club at Rifle Park, led by the iconic and impressive Royal Irish Regiment’s Irish wolfhound, Brian Boru X, dressed in his piper green official uniform (not to be confused with the Irish Guards’ wolfhound mascot, Seamus).

Banbridge Rugby Club will then be open to visitors from 11am and a military gun salute will take place at 12 noon.

UTV presenter Paul Clark will compere the event and guide the audience through the day’s activities.

The exact time when the Red Arrows take to the sky will be confidential until this Thursday.

The two principal venues are a “main arena” (the first pitch closest to the entrance of Banbridge Rugby Club) and a “main stage” located off another nearby pitch (but the grounds aren’t that big, and the council says visitors should find the way easily around the whole facility).

Here are the details that can be revealed now:

12pm (noon): Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony & Artillery Fire at the main arena

1pm – 1.30pm: Military Wives Choir (main stage)

1.45pm – 2.05pm: Red Hot Chilli Pipers (main stage)

2.15pm – 2.30pm: Royal Logistic Corps’ Silver Stars parachute display team will land at the rugby club

2.30pm – 2.50pm: A piper will perform at the main stage

2.50pm – 3.30pm: The Ballroom Blitz dance team will perform on the main stage, as will 1950s/60s-themed act The Soda Popz

3.45pm – 4.05pm: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers (main stage)

4.45pm – 5pm: Beating Retreat Finale by the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment (main stage)

Other ctivities throughout the day are:

Military stands and displays of war vehicles and vintage aircraft

Chairoplanes

Climbing towers

Highland & Garden Games

Swingboats

Paintballing

A mini assault course

A rugby 7s competition

Face painting

Archery

Trampolining