Former Greenfinch speaks out after Sinn Fein oppose plans to commemorate 50th anniversary of UDR women

Jill Calvert was a Greenfinch from 1983 to 1986 based at Mahon Road in Portadown, and it is in that same council area where Sinn Fein has lodged a legal challenge to a council motion to honour the UDR women for their service.

UUP man Glenn Barr’s motion at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to recognise the role the Greenfinches played in defeating terrorists had been initially adopted before SF ‘called in’ the motion for review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill said: “I'm so delighted when I saw Glenn Barr brought the 50th anniversary to council, that's why I took a risk coming forward.

Jill Calvert served as a Greenfinch in the UDR from 1983 to 1986

"Obviously I'm a woman, a strong one, and women need to be celebrated, especially for those who have gone before.

"I'm proud of my service, and will never forget the experience, but in Northern Ireland you couldn’t talk openly about it at all even still.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the opposition to the motion to honour the Greenfinches, she said: “It's upsetting Sinn Fein can name playparks, etc after IRA men, dictate when flags fly, and cost councils and ratepayers money by appealing anything they don't want or agree with.”

Of her time in the UDR she said: “I came from Lisburn but wanted to work in an area were no one knew me. We would cover Portadown and Lurgan

“Two men in my company were murdered – John Lyness from Lurgan who was shot at his front door after coming home from his day job and Colin McCullough who was murdered at Oxford Island in his car with his fiancee.

“I remember the two men with fondness, bravery and think of them often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another man had a device under his car in Lurgan, lucky he saw it before getting in. To this day I still check under my car as we were trained to do, the war’s not over.”

Following the UUP motion that has been opposed at ABC Council, the DUP has sent a motion to every NI council asking for them to mark the 50th anniversary of the Greenfinches by working with local UDR Associations to support events in their area.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “In July 1973 the Ulster Defence Regiment Act came into law which enabled the recruitment of women into the regiment. Between 1974 and 1992, four women serving as Greenfinches in the regiment were murdered during the course of the Troubles.

“UDR Greenfinches were unarmed, but they faced the same threat from terrorism as their male colleagues. Councils across Northern Ireland will be debating a call to mark the 50th anniversary of this significant event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who would oppose this simple motion need to explain their opposition to the service of women in our society being commemorated.