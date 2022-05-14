The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team jumped from 7,000 feet above the old Maze prison site to land in the arena at around 6pm, the final moment of the four day agrifood show.

In the video, the 10 parachutists appear as specks high in the sky above Co Down, and gradually become more and more visible, before their dramatic landing on the pitch in front of the viewing stands and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society members’ enclosure.

The video also includes an interview with one of the young men who took part in the jump and a senior RAF officer, Air Marshal Sean Reynolds.

The last two of 10 members of RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team landing in the main arena at Balmoral Show, carrying flags including the Union flag, after a 7,000 foot jump which brought the four day event to a close

The News Letter asks why men so experienced seem relieved after such a straightforward jump and they explain the inevitable risks, which they are always preparing to avoid.

Air Marshal Reynolds explains on video how experienced the team is, and how they use their skills to train special forces in parachute jumps.

“This is a really high end skill, and without these skills our special forces would not be able to do what they do.”

He jumped with them even as an air marshal, to assess their expertise.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team saluting Air Marshal Sean Reynolds in the main arena which they had just landed in after a 7,000 foot jump which brought the four day Balmoral Show to a close

“This is not without risk,” he tells the News Letter. “So there was a bit of shared risk as well.”

One of the jumpers (not on video) explained that the biggest danger is that their parachutes get entangled when in such close proximity during the fall, and they train every day what to do in that eventuality.

Earlier a band of the Royal Irish Regiment performed in the main arena to mark the end of Balmoral, including a rendition of Killaloe, the Regimental Quick March of The Royal Irish Regiment.

Visitor numbers at the Balmoral Show were on course for 100,000 people, the organisers of the event said earlier on Saturday.

Sergeant Paddy Guillois, 27, after he was part of the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team that landed in the main arena at Balmoral Show after a 7,000 foot jump which brought the four day event to a close

While there was a show held last year, it was moved from its usual May slot to September, due to the pandemic, and was still subject to Covid restrictions.

This is the first unrestricted traditional May show since May 2019.

