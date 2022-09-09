In a post on social media, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band say: "With the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II we have made a decision to postpone our parade as a mark of respect.

"The band would like to send our deepest sympathy to the entire royal family.

"The 70 year reign of our monarch is something that will likely never be seen again. Her courage, dedication and strength through the years has been an inspiration to the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would like to apologise to all bands and supporters who planned on attending our parade and hope you understand our decision."

Another post from the band adds: "After some consideration with events of yesterday, the band has decided to hold the annual parade on Friday 14th October.

"The move away from the usual 2nd Friday in September now means that the parade will take place close to the date that band was formed back in 1981

"As normal all bands will be greatly welcomed, and the orange hall will be opened for the sash bash afterwards

"More details will follow in the coming weeks".

The parade had been expected to be held today (September 9) in Banbridge, Co Down.

According to the Parades Commission website the planned route was a start time of 7.30pm for 70 bands from Commercial Road Carpark to finish at Old Kenlis Street.

It was also planned to end at 11.30pm.