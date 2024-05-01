‘Embarrassing’ and ‘stressful’: girls twice as likely to opt out of PE lessons compared to boys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twice the proportion of girls (40%) would choose to opt out of Physical Education (PE) at school, compared to boys (20%), if given the chance, according to new research.

The research, released today (30th April 2024) by physical education platform Studio You, found that periods (45%) are the number one barrier to girls enjoying PE lessons, closely followed by the hassle of getting changed (37%) and feeling self-conscious (36%). Two in five (38%) girls say that they attend PE lessons because they have to and do not enjoy it.

Working in partnership with This Girl Can, Studio You aims to show every girl, of every background and ability, that exercise and physical activity are for her, by providing PE teachers with curriculum-linked content in a variety of non-traditional and non-competitive disciplines to encourage 11 to 16 year old girls to give physical activity a go.

The research found that girls label PE lessons as ‘embarrassing’ (30%) and ‘stressful’ (28%), compared to boys who find the class ‘enjoyable’ (50%), ‘exciting’ (33%) and ‘engaging’ (26%). Girls admitted to skipping twice as many PE lessons in a school term, and almost half (48%) would never attend a PE lesson again if given the choice.

The drop in enjoyment of PE emerges as girls get older, with over half (57%) admitting they enjoyed PE more in primary school. Furthermore, less than half (45%) of girls said they are comfortable taking part in mixed gender lessons, compared to two-thirds (66%) of boys. Over a third (34%) of girls say they don’t try as hard in mixed gender PE lessons.

When asked what would improve their enjoyment of PE, almost half (46%) chose having a flexible PE kit in response to key barriers. This is reflected by the majority (75%) of parents, who believe that better suited PE kit could make things easier for female students.

Girls are calling for PE lessons to be more suitable for them, with over half (59%) agreeing that being able to choose what type of activities they do in PE would improve their enjoyment.

Kate Peers, Head of Campaigns at This Girl Can and Studio You, said: “The lack of enjoyment girls get from PE is worrying, particularly with barriers holding them back focused around puberty and feeling self-conscious.

“Given female and male experiences in PE have vastly differed throughout generations – 58% of female parents admitted they did not enjoy PE when they were in school compared to 34% of male parents – it’s high time this gap in enjoyment is addressed.

“This is why Studio You is so important, to show every girl that getting active is for them. We know that experiences with exercise in your teens can absolutely shape your relationship with getting active in later life. Our panel event will be tackling the taboos and stereotypes of PE, helping girls discover the range of activities they can get involved in and the benefits of physical activity.”

At the Studio You live, broadcasted event - taking place on May 1 at an East London secondary school - the panel will be sharing stories, insight, and advice to show students how physical activity can positively impact every aspect of life, while recognising and validating the varied experiences girls have when it comes to PE. The event will also discuss the misconceptions and barriers that stop girls from getting active, and show students that exercise and getting active doesn’t always have to be about traditional and competitive sport.