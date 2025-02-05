Appeal to find suspect accused of assaulting four men in Belfast city centre

Waring Street

Police are actively hunting a man suspected of assaulting four men in Belfast city centre.

According to a post on Police Belfast City Centre officers are appealing ‘for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Sunday 2 February at approximately 03:37 hours in the vicinity of Waring Street’.

The ‘suspect is described as a male in his early 20’s, stocky build, approximately 6 foot in height’.

This man was ‘wearing a black coat with a black hood and light coloured fur lining, a lack jumper with reflective writing or emblem on chest, black trousers and black shoes’.

He also had a ‘short dark beard and short dark hair.

He is suspected of assaulting four men.