Appeal to find suspect accused of assaulting four men in Belfast city centre
According to a post on Police Belfast City Centre officers are appealing ‘for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Sunday 2 February at approximately 03:37 hours in the vicinity of Waring Street’.
The ‘suspect is described as a male in his early 20’s, stocky build, approximately 6 foot in height’.
This man was ‘wearing a black coat with a black hood and light coloured fur lining, a lack jumper with reflective writing or emblem on chest, black trousers and black shoes’.
He also had a ‘short dark beard and short dark hair.
He is suspected of assaulting four men.
Police are asking anyone who saw this assault or any vehicle passing the area has captured this on dashcam to please contact us on 101 quoting serial number 457 02/02/25 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.