Baby Emily Whinnery: Mourners asked to 'wear bright colours to celebrate Emily’s Life' ahead of a funeral for the 15-month-old baby

Funeral details have now been released for Baby Emily Whinnery as sympathies continue to pour in after her sudden death at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area of Cookstown, on Sunday 9th March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death of a child.

It is now understood that she passed after choking.

A death notice says that ‘a service of Thanksgiving for Emily’s Life will take place in Derryloran Parish Church on Friday, March 14th at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Emily Whinnery

Those attending are asked to ‘please wear bright colours to celebrate Emily’s Life’.

It also asks for ‘family flowers only please’ and ‘donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance’.

The notice also says: ‘Forever loved and missed by the entire Whinnery, Holdsworth, Donaghy and Gordon Family Circle.

‘The smallest of feet have the power to leave big and everlasting footprints on our hearts’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Ambulance

The notice also says that Baby Emily Whinnery ‘passed into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Sunday 9th March (suddenly)’.

It adds that Emily (aged 15 months)’ and is the ‘beloved Daughter of Stacey Whinnery and Blane Gordon’.

She is also described as the ‘much adored Sister of Rhys, Charlie and Riley, loving Granddaughter of Hazel (Keith) and Stephen (Joyce)’ and wider family circle.

Online sympathies have been expressed including ‘Thoughts are with you all at this time and the days ahead, there are no words for a loss like yours, may little Emily rest in peace with the angels’, ‘We are very sorry to hear about your loss. Emily was such a little beauty. Praying for you all’, ‘Couldn't stop thinking of all the family yesterday when I heard just shocking news to hear and its hit cookstown as a whole may God be watching over the entire family circle’ and ‘Deepest sympathy to all the family Emily is in Jesus arms now he keep her safe until you all meet again’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A doctor

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston said: “I am absolutely shocked to once again hear that another child has died in Mid Ulster.

"Yesterday we buried Caitlin Rose only to then to hear of another sudden death of a child in Cookstown.

"The circumstances around the death are very unclear at this stage and I cannot comment on that.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIAS

And Mid Ulster UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is an absolute tragedy and has left everyone in shock.

"This is every parents worst nightmare.