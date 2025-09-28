The man was pronounced deceased at the scene

A man has died following a road accident in east Belfast on Saturday night.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Just after 11pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle in the Ballygowan Road area.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1605 of 27/09/25.”