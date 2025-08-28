Belfast Vital: PSNI confirm they are 'committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of illicit drugs' ahead of Sam Fender gig

Ahead of Belfast Vital 2025, police have reminded concert goers to be respectful, safe, and mindful of the consequences of illegal behaviour.

The all for caution comes after two people died following the Emerge Festival last weekend.

In a statement the PSNI say that ‘Boucher Road Playing Fields will play host to Sam Fender on Thursday 28th August, and Fontaines DC on Friday 29th’.

Superintendent Hagan said: “I’m aware of recent concern, and want to reassure the community that we, as a Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of illicit drugs.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in the supply or use of these items should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – if you need help during the evening, or have any concerns, speak with event staff or the police.”

District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan also said: “We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

“Police have been working in partnership with the event organisers and other agencies around the planning for this event, and those in attendance will see our officers on the ground, working hard to ensure their safety.

“Make arrangements for your travel to and from the event in advance.

"Make sure your pick up point is in a safe place and, if you’re driving, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents.

"Please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger, so you can stay in contact with friends or those collecting you.

"We want to make sure that everyone in attendance drinks responsibly.