Belfast Zoo issues social media post saying they are 'temporarily closed today due to an urgent maintenance issue'
The post is added under the headline: ‘Important Visitor Update’.
It says: ‘Belfast Zoo is temporarily closed today due to an urgent maintenance issue.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience.
‘If you have booked a ticket for today, please contact our team on 02890 776277 for a full refund.
‘Further updates will be posted on our website and on our social channels.
The shock closure comes after the zoo announced the explosion of new babies born at the zoo.
It said that ‘from tiny tamarins to bouncing baby wallabies, Belfast Zoo is bursting with new arrivals and hope for the future’.
They added they were ‘celebrating a very special spring baby boom, with a host of precious new arrivals born to some of the world’s rarest and most vulnerable species’.
