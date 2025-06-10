Belfast Zoo issues social media post saying they are 'temporarily closed today due to an urgent maintenance issue'

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST
Meerkat pupsMeerkat pups
Meerkat pups
Speculation has gone into overdrive after popular Belfast Zoo has issued a post on Facebook saying they are ‘temporarily closed today due to an urgent maintenance issue’.

Read More
This home has one of the most sought after addresses in Northern Ireland with ex...

The post is added under the headline: ‘Important Visitor Update’.

It says: ‘Belfast Zoo is temporarily closed today due to an urgent maintenance issue.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If you have booked a ticket for today, please contact our team on 02890 776277 for a full refund.

‘Further updates will be posted on our website and on our social channels.

‘#belfastzoo’

The shock closure comes after the zoo announced the explosion of new babies born at the zoo.

It said that ‘from tiny tamarins to bouncing baby wallabies, Belfast Zoo is bursting with new arrivals and hope for the future’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added they were ‘celebrating a very special spring baby boom, with a host of precious new arrivals born to some of the world’s rarest and most vulnerable species’.

Comments under the announcement say:

  • ‘Oooh what escaped’
  • ‘my mind is reeling. Did a tiger get out? Monkeys chasing the giraffes’
Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice