Bird keepers in Northern Ireland told to keep their flocks indoors from today after 64,000 birds were culled in suspected avian flu outbreak

A hen in a coup

The Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (Deara) have told all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to keep their birds indoors from today (Monday).

The order from Deara is designed to stop the spread of bird flu.

It requires owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard flocks, and hobby flocks to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

It comes after said about 64,000 birds were to be culled in County Tyrone after suspected avian flu was reported at a commercial poultry premises on Saturday.

The decision to keep birds indoors was made before this.

A ban has also been implemented on certain bird gatherings.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has stated: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday 14 February and initial results suggested the presence of notifiable HPAI.

"Following further investigation, the CVO has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent.

"It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the Department as soon as possible.”

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has applied across NI since 18 January.

The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. Furthermore, a Housing Order will come into force for all kept birds and poultry from 00:01 on Monday 17 February. This legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.