Blaze at the foothills of the Mourne Mountains tackled by firefighters
The NIFRS have said it received a report of a fire on the Altnadua Road outside of Castlewellan, County Down around 6.42pm yesterday.
Six firefighting appliances were sent to the scene.
And, the NIFRS said the incident was declared over by 12.30am this morning (Tuesday).
