Blaze at the foothills of the Mourne Mountains tackled by firefighters

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The NIFRS have said it received a report of a fire on the Altnadua Road outside of Castlewellan, County Down around 6.42pm yesterday.

Six firefighting appliances were sent to the scene.

And, the NIFRS said the incident was declared over by 12.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Related topics:NIFRSCastlewellan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice