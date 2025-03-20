Bus tour owner says vehicles 'burnt to a crisp' in industrial estate - PSNI appealing for information about a reported arson attack on a number of buses in Dunmurry

The owner of a Belfast tour company has said four of his buses were "burnt to a crisp," in a fire at an industrial estate.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze, in Dunmurry, where the buses were parked, the BBC have reported after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service got a call at about 9.40pm.

Ben Allen, of Allen's Tours based in Sandy Row, was at the scene as fire crews worked to get the blaze under control.

Pacemaker Press 20-03-2025: The owner of a Belfast tour company has said four of his buses were "burnt to a crisp," in a fire at an industrial estate. Firefighters dealt with the blaze, in Dunmurry, where the buses were parked.

He told BBC News NI that two of his coaches, a double-decker and an open-top bus were "destroyed" in the fire on Wednesday.

"I got a call and got here as soon as I could," Mr Allen said. "I actually had to jump into one of the open-top buses to drive it away from the flames. I managed to get that one away, but only just."

In a statement released this morning police are appealing for information following a reported arson attack on a number of buses in Dunmurry last night, Wednesday 19th March.

Local policing Inspector Henderson said: “Officers received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at approximately 10.15pm that three buses were on fire at Seymour Hill Industrial Estate.

“Officers attended the scene, and noted that the three buses were totally destroyed while another had sustained significant damage.

“We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and are treating this fire as deliberate arson. Anyone that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 19/03/25.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the lower end of Seymour Hill housing estate, Seymour Hill Industrial Estate or the Lagan Tow Path between 9.30pm and 10.00pm, who either witnessed suspicious activity or may have dashcam or other relevant footage."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Earlier Mr Allen said he had CCTV that showed the flames as they first appeared.

Also speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, NIRFS Group Commander Danny Ard said it was an "intense fire for crews to deal with".

"We had a total of four buses on fire...it demands a significant amount of water...the energy in a bus fire is very significant.

"We had an additional challenge with nearby power cables as well so quite intense fire for crews to deal with and indeed getting enough water down to deal with such an energetic fire was challenging as well for crews."

He said there was no threat to life and added that the circumstances of the fire have yet to be determined and the PSNI will be investigating it alongside the NIFRS.

Mr Allen thanked the fire service for being able to save the other buses.