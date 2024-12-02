Chloe Ferris: Funeral details released for 'a beautiful girl inside and out' who died at a Belfast nightclub

Heartbreak has been written all over social media since the tragic death of a young woman who died suddenly at a Belfast nightclub over the weekend.

Chloe Ferris, who was in her 20s and from West Belfast died in an incident which also resulted in a second woman being hospitalised.

A post on Funeral Times says: ‘Passed away 1st December 2024. Beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry, much loved Aunt, Niece, Cousin , part of the “Sister Squad” and friend to many. R.I.P”.

It adds that Chloe’s funeral will be held at 1pm at St Paul’s Church followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Hundreds of messages have been posted online including: “Heartbroken for my daughter Anna & the rest of the sister squad. A beautiful girl inside and out, such an amazing friend and a part of our lives. We will all miss you so much Thinking of Decky, Sharon & her brothers at this devastating timexx”.

Another message said: “My heart is so heavy tonight. May you rest in peace, such a beautiful genuine soul with the biggest heart and personality I have ever met. May the lord look after and comfort your entire family on this long journey a head.”

Another said: “Thoughts are with my niece Megan and the rest of the sister squad on the devastating loss of one of the best chole. My heart hurts reading this. Rest in eternal peace beautiful”.

Chloe was a trainee at Enhance Belfast, a beauty training academy and in a tribute they said: “Absolutely heartbreaking, our lovely student Chloe sending so much love to her family & friends xx”.

Chloe was also a former pupil of St Clare's Primary School in west Belfast.

In statement the school issued said: “Chloe always had a smile on her face and will not be forgotten.

"Chloe is fondly remembered by her teachers... as a warm, positive and bubbly girl”.

Meanwhile a tribute from Sinn Fein councillor Claire Canavan said: "Devastating news about Chloe Ferris. It's absolutely tragic that a young oman has so suddenly lost her life.

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a nightclub in Belfast City Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the venue at about 02:20 GMT after reports that two women had fallen unconscious. Police said that when they arrived one of the women, who was in her 20s, had died. The other woman was taken to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Ferris and Dynes family and friends as they learn about this heart-breaking news."

And Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn added: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that a young woman lost her life in the early hours of Sunday morning in Belfast city centre.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heartbreaking news.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.

“Police have appealed for anyone who may be able to assist their investigation to contact them.”

Meanwhile Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said: "Hospitality Ulster is deeply saddened by the news that one woman has died in a Belfast nightclub last night, with another taken to hospital. Nobody should ever go on a night out and not return home.

"As we await more information, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who has died. Our thoughts are also with the woman who remains in hospital."

“Anyone who may be able to assist the police with their investigation should contact them immediately.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 1 December.

“Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the venue at around 2.20am following reports that two women had fallen unconscious.

“Sadly upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have passed away.

“The other was taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.