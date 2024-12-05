Christmas: A Safer Christmas Starts at Home advises Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

A Safer Christmas starts at home

With the holiday season fast approaching, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is calling on households across Northern Ireland to keep safety at the top of their list.

While it’s a time for joy, family and festive cheer, the increased use of decorations, lights, candles and heating in our homes means it’s also a time of heightened fire risk.

NIFRS is committed to helping the entire community enjoy a safe and happy festive season.

Households are encouraged to follow the fire safety advice to protect themselves and their loved ones this Christmas and New Year.

NIFRS Group Commander Paul Morrow said: "Christmas is a time for family, friends and celebrations so we should be extra vigilant about fire safety in our home.

"At NIFRS, we want everyone to have a joyful holiday and therefore we are urging everyone to take a few simple precautions to keep their loved ones safe and enjoy the magic of the festive season with peace of mind.

“Christmas lights add a festive glow to our homes but it is vital to check them before use. Look for damaged wires and plugs and the BS Kitemark to ensure that your lights meet the appropriate safety standards.

"Avoid overloading sockets with too many appliances – it’s not worth the risk.

“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are your first line of defense.

"Please test them regularly and ensure smoke alarms are fitted on all levels of your property and carbon monoxide alarms anywhere there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue.

"This is especially important during Christmas when there is an increase in cooking, candles and electrical items. A working smoke alarm will give you and your family the vital time needed to escape a fire.

“The kitchen can be one of the busiest places during the holidays, but it’s also one of the most dangerous. Stay focused, never cook under the influence of alcohol and never leave cooking unattended.

“Candles and cigarettes also pose a real fire hazard. If you’re lighting candles, keep them away from soft furnishings, decorations and other flammable items. Ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished before disposing them and never smoke in bed.

“Lastly, make sure you have an escape plan that everyone in your household is aware of and understands. Remember to keep escape routes clear – if a fire does occur every second counts and knowing how to get out safely and quickly could make all the difference.