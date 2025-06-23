Concern for the welfare of missing Northern Ireland woman Deborah Bothwell - last seen Glengall Street

Police in south Belfast have issued an appeal online in a bid to find missing Deborah Bothwell.

A post on ‘Police South Belfast’ says: ‘We are concerned for the welfare of Deborah Bothwell who has been reported as missing.

‘Deborah was last seen in the vicinity of Glengall Street, Belfast.

‘If you have any information that can assist us in locating Deborah please contact 101 quoting reference number 905 of 20 June 2025’.

