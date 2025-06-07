Emergency Incident: Emergency services at the scene of a fire after reports 5G phone mast set alight in deliberate attack

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 17:34 BST
Police and emergency services attendedPolice and emergency services attended
Police and emergency services attended
Police and NIFRS crew are currently in attendance following a report of a fire

The incident was at the Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry on Saturday 7th June.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 2:40pm, it was reported that a 5G mast has been set alight in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 801 07/06/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

Related topics:Emergency servicesNIFRS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice