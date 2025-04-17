Fundraiser to help heartbroken young north Antrim family whose mother remains in ICU and grandfather died suddenly raises thousands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A GoFundMe started by Mosside Presbyterian Church to help the family of Shelley Feeney who remains in ICU in the Royal Victoria Hospital has raised thousands in less that 24 hours.

The appeal, organised by Mosside Presbyterian Church Rev Dr Andre Alves-Areias on behalf of Stephen McCrudden, says:

‘Our dear friend, Shelly, has been involved in a very serious accident and sustained severe injuries.

‘She is currently in ICU bravely fighting for her life.

‘This is an incredibly difficult and worrying time for everyone who knows and loves Shelly, especially for Stephen.

‘At this critical time Stephen needs to be with her as much as he can.

‘However, being constantly present at the hospital often involves significant unexpected costs – things like travel back and forth, parking, meals, and time off work.

‘The last thing Stephen should have to worry about right now is the financial strain of being there for Shelly.

‘We want to ease the burden on Stephen so he can focus entirely on being there for Shelly.

‘The funds raised will go directly towards helping with:

Travel expenses to and from the hospital

Parking costs

Meals and other daily necessities while away from home

Helping to cover any potential loss of income

Other unforeseen costs that may arise during Shelly's hospital stay.

Mosside Presbyterian

Any amount you can contribute will make a real difference and will be deeply appreciated.

‘It will allow Stephen to remain steadfastly by Shelly's side without the added stress of financial worries.

‘Let's rally around Shelly and Stephen during this difficult time.

‘Please keep praying for Shelly and let's support Stephen as he supports her and tries to look out for Sophie and Jake too.

‘Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.’

So far the amount raised is almost £16,000 and growing.

News of the funding appeal comes after Rev Dr Andre Alves-Areias told of the shock and sadness throughout the community after a “well known and loved” local mother was critically injured in an accident before the woman’s father then passed away suddenly the next day.

Popular mother Shelley Feeney was rushed to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle collision near her home in Mosside outside Ballymoney on Monday.

​A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Knockmore Road area of Stranocum, Ballymoney, shortly after 10.30am on Monday 14th April.

“One woman aged in her 30s has been taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition at this time.”

​A prayer service for Shelley was held in Mosside Presbyterian Church on Tuesday evening and “almost every seat was occupied – and the hall holds about 150 seats, maybe more”.

Rev Dr Alves-Areias​ confirmed that he is now handling the funeral of her father James Feeney who died suddenly on Tuesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

​His funeral notice says he is the ‘much loved father of Bobby and Shelley, father-in-law to Kathryn and Stephen, devoted granda of Jake, Sophie, Rowan and Rory, beloved son of Elsie and the late James and dear brother of Brian’.

It adds a funeral service will be held at his mother's home at 2pm on Friday to Mosside Presbyterian Graveyard.

​The minister said the community are “shocked and saddened at what has happened” to Shelley Feeney as she is “well known and loved in the community”.

​”She has been part and parcel of community initiatives over the years, so there aren't many in the community who don't know Shelley,” he said.

“The community are feeling the weight of what has happened and are rallying round in an amazing way to help support the family in different ways.”

​Rev Alves-Areias also called for the community to pray for the family, “but I would also ask the community to do what they do best – rally round and be there for them practically”.

“The church community in the village is like a family and they will look out for this family and the wider family who are affected,” he said.

“I would ask that the rest of the community do the same, to be there for them when they need it, to give them space when they need it, to respect their privacy and not to speculate on what happened.