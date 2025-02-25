Funeral being held for former senior IRA man Brendan McFarlane

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre) before the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast. The former senior IRA man , known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history, died after a short illness on Friday.

The funeral of former senior IRA man Brendan “Bik” McFarlane is being held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFarlane, from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, was known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history.

He died at the age of 74 after a short illness on Friday.

Crowds, which included former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, Cavan Monaghan TD Matt Carthy and North Belfast MP John Finucane, gathered outside his family home off the Cliftonville Road for a burial service and blessing by priest Father Gary Donegan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre right) walks behind the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane as it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly is set to deliver a graveside oration at Milltown Cemetery later.

The party’s president Mary Lou McDonald described McFarlane as “a giant of Irish republicanism”.

He was sent to Maze Prison after being convicted of a deadly bomb attack on a pub in the Protestant Shankill Road area in 1975.

McFarlane was the officer in command of the H-Block prisoners during the 1981 hunger strike over conditions in the Maze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane's daughter Tina touches his coffin before it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

He was among 38 IRA inmates who fled the Maze in Co Antrim in September 1983.

They used smuggled guns and knives to overpower prison staff before hijacking a food lorry and driving to the main gate.