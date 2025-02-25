Funeral being held for former senior IRA man Brendan McFarlane

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre) before the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast. The former senior IRA man , known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history, died after a short illness on Friday.Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre) before the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast. The former senior IRA man , known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history, died after a short illness on Friday.
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre) before the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast. The former senior IRA man , known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history, died after a short illness on Friday.
The funeral of former senior IRA man Brendan “Bik” McFarlane is being held.

McFarlane, from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, was known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history.

He died at the age of 74 after a short illness on Friday.

Crowds, which included former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, Cavan Monaghan TD Matt Carthy and North Belfast MP John Finucane, gathered outside his family home off the Cliftonville Road for a burial service and blessing by priest Father Gary Donegan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre right) walks behind the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane as it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre right) walks behind the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane as it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (centre right) walks behind the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane as it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly is set to deliver a graveside oration at Milltown Cemetery later.

The party’s president Mary Lou McDonald described McFarlane as “a giant of Irish republicanism”.

He was sent to Maze Prison after being convicted of a deadly bomb attack on a pub in the Protestant Shankill Road area in 1975.

McFarlane was the officer in command of the H-Block prisoners during the 1981 hunger strike over conditions in the Maze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane's daughter Tina touches his coffin before it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane's daughter Tina touches his coffin before it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.
Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane's daughter Tina touches his coffin before it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

He was among 38 IRA inmates who fled the Maze in Co Antrim in September 1983.

They used smuggled guns and knives to overpower prison staff before hijacking a food lorry and driving to the main gate.

He was later recaptured with fellow escapee Mr Kelly in the Netherlands.

Related topics:IRAMary Lou McDonald

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice