Funeral details released for DJ Tizer aka Tony Walsh as tributes paid to 'hard-core legend and scratch master'
A death notice on Funeral Times says that Tony (Tizer) Walsh from Banbridge ‘died suddenly 20th September 2025’.
He is also described as the ‘loving father of Kirk & Kurtis, much loved son of Ann & Jim’.
The notice adds that ‘his remains will leave his parent’s home on Thursday at 2.10pm for 2.30pm funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromore Street, burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dromore Road, Banbridge’.
The post added ‘Deeply regretted by his sorrowing children, parents, aunt, uncles, cousins, family circle & many friends’.
DJ Tizer became renowned for organising ‘old skool raves’ and his appearances at some of Northern Ireland's most celebrated nightclubs and dance music establishments.
Earlier friends posted of their shock and grief online including: ‘Sooo only getting round to this now, as phone and internet havent stopped..and its still just soo surreal and in a daze!
‘Its taking me a while to put these words together because tony wasnt just a normal fella from banbridge...he was a mould breaker!!
‘Little did he know that when he put the first wax on a deck that he wud go onto to become the best, and touch / influence tens of 1000s of people across the globe including myself.…’
The praise added: ‘He had soo many friends and colleagues across the uk and beyond, and social media over past days shows just that..the support and comments have been outstanding and overwhelming...now his parents really know who and wat he was’.
And earlier friends posted: ‘Can't believe the news this morning and that I'm having to write this but my good friend for last 30yrs hard-core legend and scratch master Tony Walsh aka Dj Tizer has passed away’.
‘Devastated and heartbroken my friend I'll never forget about all of the memories and good times we had over the 30yrs, rest easy in the arms of the angels Tony from me (Dj Ice i remember u gave me that name ) and my family’.