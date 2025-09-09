Graham Construction appointed to build new forensic science labs

By Nicole McBride, PA
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Handout photo issued by the Department of Justice of (left to right) Lucy Ashe, Project Architect at Hamilton Architects, Naomi Long, Justice Minister, Jonathan Hall, Graham's Group Chief Operating Officer, and Alison McElveen, FSNI Acting Chief Executive, at the Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) Seapark facility. Issue date: Tuesday September 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Department of Justice/PA Wireplaceholder image
A constructor has been appointed to build new offices for Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) in Co Antrim.

Graham Construction has been chosen to take Project Atlas forward, with work expected to start at the end of the financial year following a six-month design period.

Justice Minister Naomi Long visited the site in Carrickfergus where she spoke to staff and heard about the work of the agency and their future development.

She said: “I was delighted to learn more about FSNI’s recent innovations and development projects, which are contributing to better forensic outcomes.

Handout photo issued by the Department of Justice of (left to right) Alison McElveen, FSNI Acting Chief Executive, William Greer, Senior Scientific Officer, and Naomi Long, Justice Minister, at the Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) Seapark facility. Issue date: Tuesday September 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Department of Justice/PA Wireplaceholder image
“The crucial work they do in the criminal justice system is much appreciated.”

Ms Long added: “It was good to hear about the progress of Project Atlas, which when constructed will ensure that all FSNI staff has the opportunity to work in modern, fit-for-purpose office and laboratory accommodation that will enable the continued delivery of a valued service for the criminal justice system.”

The FSNI’s acting chief executive, Alison McElveen, said: “I am delighted that Minister Long took the time to meet with laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations.”

Jonathan Hall, Graham’s Group chief operating officer, said: “Our experienced team look forward to collaborating with Forensic Science Northern Ireland to deliver a state-of-the-art development that will provide modern forensic facilities with thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces to connect with nature and enhance staff wellbeing.”

