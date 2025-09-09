Graham Construction appointed to build new forensic science labs
Graham Construction has been chosen to take Project Atlas forward, with work expected to start at the end of the financial year following a six-month design period.
Justice Minister Naomi Long visited the site in Carrickfergus where she spoke to staff and heard about the work of the agency and their future development.
She said: “I was delighted to learn more about FSNI’s recent innovations and development projects, which are contributing to better forensic outcomes.
“The crucial work they do in the criminal justice system is much appreciated.”
Ms Long added: “It was good to hear about the progress of Project Atlas, which when constructed will ensure that all FSNI staff has the opportunity to work in modern, fit-for-purpose office and laboratory accommodation that will enable the continued delivery of a valued service for the criminal justice system.”
The FSNI’s acting chief executive, Alison McElveen, said: “I am delighted that Minister Long took the time to meet with laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations.”
Jonathan Hall, Graham’s Group chief operating officer, said: “Our experienced team look forward to collaborating with Forensic Science Northern Ireland to deliver a state-of-the-art development that will provide modern forensic facilities with thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces to connect with nature and enhance staff wellbeing.”