Graham Construction appointed to build new forensic science labs

Handout photo issued by the Department of Justice of (left to right) Lucy Ashe, Project Architect at Hamilton Architects, Naomi Long, Justice Minister, Jonathan Hall, Graham's Group Chief Operating Officer, and Alison McElveen, FSNI Acting Chief Executive, at the Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) Seapark facility. Issue date: Tuesday September 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Department of Justice/PA Wire

A constructor has been appointed to build new offices for Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) in Co Antrim.

Graham Construction has been chosen to take Project Atlas forward, with work expected to start at the end of the financial year following a six-month design period.

Justice Minister Naomi Long visited the site in Carrickfergus where she spoke to staff and heard about the work of the agency and their future development.

She said: “I was delighted to learn more about FSNI’s recent innovations and development projects, which are contributing to better forensic outcomes.

“The crucial work they do in the criminal justice system is much appreciated.”

Ms Long added: “It was good to hear about the progress of Project Atlas, which when constructed will ensure that all FSNI staff has the opportunity to work in modern, fit-for-purpose office and laboratory accommodation that will enable the continued delivery of a valued service for the criminal justice system.”

The FSNI’s acting chief executive, Alison McElveen, said: “I am delighted that Minister Long took the time to meet with laboratory staff to hear about some recent innovations.”

