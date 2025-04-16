Have you seen this man? Police are seeking help in locating 'avid sea swimmer and hiker' George Brennan who was last spotted in Co Antrim
George Brennan is 38 years old, and is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.
The PSNI said he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area.
If anyone has any information relating to George, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.
According to a separate message which was emailed to the newsdesk earlier this afternoon on behalf of Mr Brennan’s family, “his disappearance is completely out of character, and his family and friends are deeply concerned for his wellbeing”.
It added that “George was last seen on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and there has been no contact from him since”.
It stated: “The last known sighting of George was on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road, Ballycastle, Co Antrim where he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.
"George is 6’2, 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is believed that George may have travelled onwards from Ballycastle, by foot, hitchhiking or public transport. George is an avid sea swimmer and hiker and could have run into trouble doing these activities.”