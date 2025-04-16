Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI have issued an appear for a missing man.

George Brennan is 38 years old, and is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

The PSNI said he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area.

If anyone has any information relating to George, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.

According to a separate message which was emailed to the newsdesk earlier this afternoon on behalf of Mr Brennan’s family, “his disappearance is completely out of character, and his family and friends are deeply concerned for his wellbeing”.

It added that “George was last seen on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and there has been no contact from him since”.

It stated: “The last known sighting of George was on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road, Ballycastle, Co Antrim where he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

