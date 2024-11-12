Belfast City Council is once again calling on residents to donate pre-loved toys to help support local families during the festive season.

Launched in 2022, the pre-loved toy appeal, through recycling centres across Belfast, supports over 700 families each year across the city. ​

The appeal highlights a circular economy approach, extending the life of toys and reducing waste, while providing vital support to those in need.

Santa claus in a laboratory creating christmas magic

By donating pre-loved items, residents can make a real difference to families who may be struggling, especially in light of ongoing cost-of-living challenges.​

Residents are encouraged to bring gently-used, good-condition toys to any of the city’s four recycling centres - Alexandra Park Avenue (re-opening Thursday 14 November), Blackstaff Way, Ormeau, or Palmerston Road - between now and Sunday 15 December.

Staff at each centre will direct donors to designated re-use areas for drop-off.​

Once again, the council has partnered with East Belfast Mission to lead the project.

Pre-loved toys collected at our recycling centres will either be sold affordably or distributed to families most in need. East Belfast Mission will coordinate with other charity partners to ensure the donations reach those in greatest needed.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of People and Communities Committee, said: “The pre-loved toy appeal is a fantastic initiative that brings people together to support families across our city.

"It’s inspiring to see so many residents participating in such a meaningful way. This appeal not only provides much-needed support to families during the holidays but also showcases the power of reusing items to benefit our community and environment.

"I encourage everyone to donate and make a difference for children in Belfast this Christmas.”​

A range of items can be donated, including bikes, scooters, dolls, prams, jigsaws, board games, books, boxed games, consoles, and DVDs.

All donations should be clean, complete, in good working order, and suitable for children of all ages.​

To ensure distribution before Christmas, donations should be made by Sunday 15 December. ​

East Belfast Mission is also seeking volunteers to help sort toys for distribution. Anyone interested can sign up on the East Belfast Mission website at:​ https://ebm.org.uk/contact-us/