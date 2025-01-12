Hope among the ashes of Los Angeles - NI reporter David Blevins on the human cost of the apocalyptic wildfires, and how the city's people could rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“People use the term apocalyptic – it sounds like it should be cliche, but it’s literally true. I’ve never seen anything like this in 35 years of journalism.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of Northern Ireland journalist David Blevins, who has been covering the disaster in Los Angeles for Sky News.

Speaking to the News Letter from outside an evacuation centre filled with hundreds of desperate and traumatised people fleeing wildfires that have razed their homes, he said some of the things he’s seen will haunt him for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Haunting is certainly one word, yes,” he said, adding that the words that will stay with him forever are those of Kimiko Nickerson, who told David that her 82-year-old father was convinced the inferno would never reach him.

David Blevins from Sky News has been reporting from the scene in LA.

"He went to bed and the fires came,” he says. “Her father went to bed, she told me, and he’s still there now – lying there dead, and she can’t get to him.

“It’s stories like that, and hers is far from the only one, that will stay with me for a very long time.”

David reinforces that while Pacific Palisades is known as an enclave of the rich and famous, the fires are so widespread that most of the affected people are from ordinary workaday backgrounds, and don’t have millions in the bank to fall back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As evidence, he points to the evacuation centre behind him; the 600 people crammed inside include many elderly, many pregnant women, many parents with young families.

The fires have consumed thousands of homes across Los Angeles. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

"Los Angeles has a reputation of being all money and celebrities, but that’s not the reality of it for most people,” he told the News Letter on Friday.

"The people in that centre, for many of them all they had was the roof over their head; now, they don’t even have that.”

Despite that, despite trauma and hardship that will take years to climb out of as one of America’s major cities tries to rebuild, David reinforces that there’s still hope and optimism among the ashes of Los Angeles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met an older woman in the evacuation centre, she recognised me from Sky News and smiled,” he says.