Increasing concern about the whereabouts of missing John Gavin - last seen wearing shorts

Police are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing person John Gavin.

A post on Police East Belfast says: ‘We are increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person John Gavin.

‘John was last seen at 1818 hours on Friday 31st October 2025 in the East Belfast area’.

They say that John is described as having ginger hair, a slim build, 5ft 8ins tall with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green and grey tracksuit top and shorts with black trainers.