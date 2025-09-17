US President Donald Trump views items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his second state visit to the UK.

Donald Trump and the First Lady will give the King a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword as a symbol of “historical partnership” in a gift exchange as the US president is welcomed to Windsor on his state visit.

Charles and the Queen also have presents for their American guests, according to Buckingham Palace.

Mr and Mrs Trump touched down in the presidential helicopter just after noon on Wednesday and were first greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales and then Charles and Camilla in front of Victoria House, a property in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

The King and Queen will gift Mr Trump a bespoke, hand-bound leather book specially crafted by the Royal Bindery in Windsor Castle to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted in Philadelphia on July 4 1776, as well as the union flag that was hoisted above Buckingham Palace on the day of the president’s inauguration earlier this year.

(left-right) US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president's second state visit to the UK.

To Mrs Trump, Charles and Camilla will gift a silver and enamel bowl featuring the Queen’s cypher crafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, a renowned silversmith who has created works for Downing Street and the Grand National.

The First Lady will also receive a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag.

The royals will give the American couple a silver photograph frame engraved with their joint cyphers.

The president and his wife will return the gestures with gifts of their own.

The King is set to receive a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword which, according to Buckingham Palace, symbolises “profound respect” and acts as a “reminder of the historical partnership that was critical” to winning the Second World War.

“The sword also symbolises the enduring values and co-operative spirit that continues to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain,” the palace added.

Meanwhile the Queen will be gifted a Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch.

The brooch, said to represent diplomacy, friendship, and respect, features Camilla’s birthstone – rubies – and that of Mrs Trump’s – diamonds.

The King has received several gifts from world leaders over the years.