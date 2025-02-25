Rapper Mal McBurney on TikTok

The heartbroken family of Malachi McBurney/Matthews have said enough money has been raised via a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral costs, saying they were overcome by generosity.

It is understood the young man, who was a well-known rapper on TikTok and other social media, fell from an apartment block at Redwood Court in Dunmurry on Wednesday 19 February.

The death of the 25-year-old west Belfast man is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Death notice for Malachi McBurney

Detective Inspector Bell said: “A postmortem has been carried out following the sudden death of a man in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry on Wednesday February 19.

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

An appeal on JustGiving on behalf of the McBurney / Matthews Family says, ‘Due to the sudden death of our beloved Malachi in the most incomprehensible way we are required to pay up front for a grave before we can even begin to plan on burying our Malachi.

‘Naturally, for Malachi's age we could never have foreseen this and there were no plans in place.

‘As a family, we don't have access to that kind of money and are asking those who knew and loved Malachi for any donations however small they might be able to make to help us bury Malachi and give him the send off he deserves’.

So far more than £9,000 has been raised.

A death notice on Healy Brothers Funeral Directors says: McBURNEY MATTHEWS – Malachi passed away 19th February 2025.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Una and Jim much loved brother of Patrick and Orla, much loved uncle and Brother-in-law’.

It adds that his death is ‘deeply regretted by his entire family circle’ and funeral details later.

A later post on social media from Emma Ní Mhuireagáin added: ‘UPDATE On behalf of the McBurney/Matthews family: A chairde, we have absolutely exceeded expectations in the donations made on Malachi’s behalf.

‘This is testament to the type of person Mal was and the impact he had on people.

‘We have decided to remove the donation link as the community have rallied around his family to support them during this time… I know the link will still be circulating in places and it’s okay to still donate but to make clear that we have met our target’.

Including one from Sean Pol Morris who said he “was a true gentleman who touched the hearts of everyone he met”.

"Mal was a man who loved his music and anyone who knew him will never forget his dance moves, his rapping skills, his iconic sunglasses and his easy way of making everyone laugh,” he added.

“He was harmless, pure and brought light into every room he entered. Wee Mal Mc truly was one of a kind.”

Another of his friends, Kevin 'Kevi Forex' Finnegan, took to social media to say that he was heartbroken at the news.