Man dies after being found seriously injured in Foreglen Road, Dungiven; police believe he may have been injured in a hit-and-run incident
Police said the man, aged in his 60s, was found in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday.
Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly said the man died in hospital.
“Police received a report at approximately 1.35am that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area,” she said.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and at this time, we believe that he may have been injured in a hit and run road traffic collision. As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 02/11/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.