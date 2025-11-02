Man dies after being found seriously injured in Foreglen Road, Dungiven; police believe he may have been injured in a hit-and-run incident

Police say the man, aged in his 60s, was found in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday

A man has died after being found seriously injured in Co Londonderry.

Police said the man, aged in his 60s, was found in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly said the man died in hospital.

“Police received a report at approximately 1.35am that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area,” she said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and at this time, we believe that he may have been injured in a hit and run road traffic collision. As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist.”