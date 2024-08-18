Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision at the Newton Park area of Belfast on Saturday left a pedestrian in “critical” condition following an incident with a cyclist, who also suffered serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 12:45pm on Saturday afternoon with the pedestrian, who is a man aged in his 40s, taken to hospital and is now fighting for his life while the cyclist, aged in his 30s, was also transported to hospital.

Sergeant Mackenzie said: “At around 12:45pm, it was reported that a cyclist and pedestrian were involved in the collision. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for his injuries.

"His condition is described as critical at this time. The male cyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for injuries described as serious. The Newton park was closed but was subsequently reopened following the collision.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a serious road traffic collision at the Newton Park area of Belfast

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 706 17/08/24.”

It follows the news that a man aged in his 20s has passed away after a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report of the collision which took place at a roundabout in the Lake Street area between a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI with members of the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attending the scene.

The passenger of the scrambler was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries, but the police confirmed on Sunday morning that the individual has now sadly died, whilst drivers of both the scrambler and Audi also required treatment for significant injuries following the collision.

Inspector Adair, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area at around 3.30pm.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene. The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. Sadly, he later passed away.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

