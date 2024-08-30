Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been rescued by helicopter from one of Northern Ireland's best known tourist attractions.

Coleraine Coastguard said the casualty, understood to be a man in his 80s, had slipped and injured his leg on Carrick-a-Rede island on the Antrim coast after crossing the famous rope bridge.

Officials said rescue teams were tasked to assist Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to lift the man off the island.

"The casualty had crossed the world famous rope bridge onto the island, had slipped and fallen sustaining a suspected lower leg fracture," Coleraine Coastguard said on Facebook .

"The safest way to evacuate the casualty was by Coast Guard rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick.

"In a delicate operation, the helicopter touched down on the precarious cliff top.

"The casualty was secured in our rope rescue stretcher and carried to the aircraft before being flown to a landing site at nearby Larrybane car park.

"The landing site was secured by additional Coastguard Officers.