Man who died in traffic incident was lying in road when he was hit by a car

Anthony Atkins

Police say the man who died in a road traffic incident in south Armagh on Friday was lying in the road when he was struck by a car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI today named the victim of the incident in Crossmaglen as 36 year old Anthony James Atkins, who lived in the area, but was originally from England.

Police say that following a post mortem examination it is believed that Mr Atkins was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car shortly after midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been assisting with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I would firstly like to offer my condolences to Anthony’s family and friends at this terrible time.

"In order to complete a full investigation on their behalf I would continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night/ early Saturday morning around the time of the collision and who saw anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2078 01/11/24.