Missing 12 year old girl last seen in Belfast but who may have travelled to south Down now located

Missing 12 year old Julia Razna

Police had expressed concern for missing 12-year-old, Julia Razna

Julia was had been seen in the north Belfast area yesterday, Friday 21st February.

It was believed that she has travelled to the Newcastle area.

Julia was described as being approximately 5 ft 2 to 5 ft 4 in height, of slim to medium build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she had been wearing a navy and grey coloured school uniform, although it is believed that she may have changed into different clothing.