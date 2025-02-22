Missing 12 year old girl last seen in Belfast but who may have travelled to south Down now located
Julia was had been seen in the north Belfast area yesterday, Friday 21st February.
It was believed that she has travelled to the Newcastle area.
Julia was described as being approximately 5 ft 2 to 5 ft 4 in height, of slim to medium build, with long blonde hair.
When last seen, she had been wearing a navy and grey coloured school uniform, although it is believed that she may have changed into different clothing.
Police had appealed to anyone who had any information about her whereabouts to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1899 of 21/02/25.
