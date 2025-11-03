Missing 79-year-old Margaret Fisher found safe and well in Belfast
Missing Margaret Fisher who had been reported missing yesterday in south Belfast was later found safe and well.
Yesterday a post on Police South Belfast said ‘**URGENT MISSING PERSON APPEAL**’ as police and the family of 79-year-old Margaret Fisher are concerned for her whereabouts.
Margaret was last seen at 6.45am today in the area of Erinvale and Finaghy Road South.
She was wearing a cream coloured coat and carrying a black handbag. Margaret walks with a limp.
Today a PSNI spokesman confirmed that Margaret was found ‘safe and well’ later yesterday.