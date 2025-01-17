Motorcyclist who died in Antrim lorry collision named as Ballymena man Lee McCormick, 53

Ballymena man Lee McCormick died in a road traffic accident on Thursday.

A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a lorry near Antrim on Thursday morning has been named as 53-year-old Ballymena man Lee McCormick.

Mr McCormick died at the scene of the accident, which happened on Steeple Road – a rural stretch that runs between Antrim Area Hospital and Kells – shortly before 9.35am on January 16.

The police continue to ask for witnesses or anyone who might have CCTV of the area to get in touch.

Said PSNI inspector Cherith Adair: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist our investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”

North Antrim MP, Jim Allister, expressed his condolences to the family. "Lee McCormick is not just another statistic; he is a much loved husband, father and son,” said Mr Allister.

"My heart goes out to his friends and family as they face into 2025 having suffered such grievous loss.