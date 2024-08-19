Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a campaign to recruit 500 permanent Administrative Officers for roles across all government departments.

According to the description, the role has a ‘starting salary of £24,225 per annum and an attractive annual leave and pension package’.

It adds that these positions ‘offer a great opportunity to begin a career in the NICS’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds: ‘Whether serving customers or supporting teams delivering services or projects across the NICS, Administrative Officers play a vital role in an organisation that touches the lives of people here every day.

Office

‘The NICS is committed to being an inclusive employer and holds several workplace endorsements including the Silver Diversity Mark and the Disability Positive accreditation.

‘The closing date for applications is noon on Friday 6 September 2024.’