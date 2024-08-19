Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) launches campaign to recruit 500 permanent Administrative Officers for roles across all government departments
According to the description, the role has a ‘starting salary of £24,225 per annum and an attractive annual leave and pension package’.
It adds that these positions ‘offer a great opportunity to begin a career in the NICS’.
It adds: ‘Whether serving customers or supporting teams delivering services or projects across the NICS, Administrative Officers play a vital role in an organisation that touches the lives of people here every day.
‘The NICS is committed to being an inclusive employer and holds several workplace endorsements including the Silver Diversity Mark and the Disability Positive accreditation.
‘The closing date for applications is noon on Friday 6 September 2024.’
