Northern Ireland crime: Assault victim sustains serious injuries including two badly injured hands and lacerations to his head

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information following a serious assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of this morning, Monday 16th December.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said they received a report shortly before 1.30am that two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were assaulted.

"Officers attended and located the men in the Bradbury Place area, however enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly where the assault took place,” he said.

"We believe it may have occurred in the Sandy Row area.

“One of the men, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries, including two badly injured hands and lacerations to his head.

"The second man sustained minor injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we would appeal to anyone in the area near Bradbury Place who witnessed an assault or any other suspicious activity to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 60 of 16/12/24.