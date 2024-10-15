Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland man Trevor Williamson is gearing up for a unique charity challenge he can really get his teeth into - diving with deadly sharks!

And the popular landscape gardener will be hoping he’s not out of his depth when he takes the plunge for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity on Saturday 9th November.

Trevor has signed up to swim in an aquarium containing over twenty different species of sharks including blacktips, leopard sharks and five powerful sand tiger sharks which are over 10ft long and have over 300 razor sharp teeth each at Deep Sea World, Edinburgh.

Trevor said: “I have always had an interest in marine life for years and then this opportunity came up so I thought I couldn’t miss it.

​"It’s daunting but I'm looking forward to it.

​“I'm flying over to Edinburgh with my wife on the Thursday evening as I have to allow 24hrs for pressure in my ears from the plane trip to reset before I enter the aquarium.

​"I have paid for the trip and experience myself and I want to raise funds for charity so I chose Air Ambulance NI.

​"It’s a brilliant service that any one of us may need.”

Trevor Williamson dives with sharks

​Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “This is a very unique and brave fundraiser that Trevor has signed up to and we greatly appreciate his support.

​"There have been many different events in aid of Air Ambulance NI throughout the last seven years but I think this is our first ever shark-dive fundraiser.”

​Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, continues to be a lifeline for communities across the province, offering critical Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) that operates seven days a week, twelve hours a day.

​The HEMS team is dedicated to providing urgent medical assistance to anyone in need, regardless of location, with the primary aim of saving lives, preserving neurological function, and preventing limb loss.

Trevor Williamson

​Operating at a remarkable pace, the aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes, ensuring rapid response to emergencies.

​On average, the medical team is called upon twice daily to respond to a range of incidents, including serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sport and leisure incidents, and medical emergencies.

​As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies on the generosity of the public to maintain and sustain its essential services, aiming to raise £2.5 million annually.

​Public donations are crucial to supporting this lifesaving mission so events like Trevor’s shark-dive is greatly appreciated and we ask the public to support his charitable efforts.