Northern Ireland missing: Appeal from PSNI across social media pages for missing Maria Molloy

Police are appealing for assistance in locating missing Maria Molloy.
In a post, shared widely across PSNI social media pages, police say: “Police in Mid Ulster are concerned for the welfare of Maria Molloy.

"She has been missing from her home address in Moy since 0645 hours.

"If anyone has any information, please get in touch and quote ref 270-26/02/25”.

