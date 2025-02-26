Funeral details have been released for tragic Northern Ireland pensioner Isobel Murphy killed walking along Comber road

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

Funeral details have now been released for tragic pensioner Isobel Murphy who was killed after being struck by a car in Comber on Saturday 22 February at 4.45pm.
Police have made a fresh appeal for information about a road crash in Co Down in which pedestrian Isobel Murphy, 80, died after being struck by a car in Comber.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Ballygowan Road or Railway Street area between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, and has dashcam footage to make contact with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who observed an elderly female pedestrian on the Ballygowan Road or crossing at the Railway Street area between these same times to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25.

And death notice in Funeral Times says that the pensioner ‘ died suddenly as the result of an accident on 22nd February 2025’.

It describes her as the ‘beloved wife of the late Thomas’ and ‘dearly loved mother of Samuel, Jonathan, and Helen, and a loving grandmother’.

Her funeral service will take place on Friday 28th February in Second Presbyterian Church Comber at 10.45am, followed by burial in Comber Cemetery.

