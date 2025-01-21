Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find missing Dale Nixon from the Knockbracken area of Belfast but last seen on evening of January 19
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for help to find 28-year-old Dale Nixon who has been missing from the Knockbracken area of Belfast since the evening of Sunday 19th January 2025.
A post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh social media page says that Dale is approximately 5ft 11ins tall and of large build.
He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, green track bottoms and blue and yellow trainers.
Police are appealing to anyone who believes they may have sighted Dale to contact 101 and quote serial 1471 20/01/25 with any information they have.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.