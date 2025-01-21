Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find missing Dale Nixon from the Knockbracken area of Belfast but last seen on evening of January 19

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help to find 28-year-old Dale Nixon who has been missing from the Knockbracken area of Belfast since the evening of Sunday 19th January 2025.

A post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh social media page says that Dale is approximately 5ft 11ins tall and of large build.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, green track bottoms and blue and yellow trainers.