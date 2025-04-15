Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to locate George Brennan who has links to Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid and East Antrim area

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 08:07 BST
Police are now assisting their colleagues in An Garda Síochána with missing person George Brennan, 38 years old, from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens said that ‘George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area’.

They are asking ‘anyone who has any information relating to George, to please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 28/03/2025’.

