Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to locate Robert Braniff who police want to speak to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation

Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Robert Braniff.
In an appeal on Police North Belfast they say: “This is Robert Braniff.
"Detectives wanted to speak to him in relation to an ongoing investigation.
"Please share this post to help us find him.
"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.
"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111
"The reference number is 1068 - 03/03/25
