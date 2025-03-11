Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to locate Robert Braniff who police want to speak to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation

Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Robert Braniff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal on Police North Belfast they say: “This is Robert Braniff.

"Detectives wanted to speak to him in relation to an ongoing investigation.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111

"The reference number is 1068 - 03/03/25

"Thank you