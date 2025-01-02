Northern Ireland missing: Concern for welfare of Monica Lewis who has dyed red hair in a pony-tail and a piercing on the side of her nose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is concern for the welfare of missing Monica Lewis.

A post on Police East Belfast says: “We are concerned for the welfare of Monica Lewis.

"Monica is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with dyed red hair in a pony-tail.

"She has a piercing on the side of her nose and septum.

"Monica was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black cropped puffer coat in the area of East Belfast.