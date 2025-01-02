Northern Ireland missing: Concern for welfare of Monica Lewis who has dyed red hair in a pony-tail and a piercing on the side of her nose
There is concern for the welfare of missing Monica Lewis.
A post on Police East Belfast says: “We are concerned for the welfare of Monica Lewis.
"Monica is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with dyed red hair in a pony-tail.
"She has a piercing on the side of her nose and septum.
"Monica was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black cropped puffer coat in the area of East Belfast.
"If you have any information regarding Monica’s whereabouts, please contact police using 101 number and quote reference number 1774 of 01/01/25.”
