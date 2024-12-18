Northern Ireland missing: Concern for whereabouts of 35-year-old Michael McCormick

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:12 BST

Police are appealing for information about missing Michael McCormick.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens said: ‘Missing Person Appeal – Police are concerned for Michael McCormick 35-years- old from Coleraine.’

It adds that Michael was last seen wearing a green coat, navy jeans and a beanie.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police add that Michael was last seen in Coleraine town centre.

And anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 using reference number 1352 from 17/12/24.

