Northern Ireland missing: Concern for whereabouts of 35-year-old Michael McCormick
Police are appealing for information about missing Michael McCormick.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens said: ‘Missing Person Appeal – Police are concerned for Michael McCormick 35-years- old from Coleraine.’
It adds that Michael was last seen wearing a green coat, navy jeans and a beanie.
He was also carrying a black backpack.
Police add that Michael was last seen in Coleraine town centre.
And anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 using reference number 1352 from 17/12/24.
