Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for Rhys Mooney, 14, last seen on March 30 in grey tracksuit
Police are appealing for information about missing 14-year-old Rhys Mooney.
A post on Police South Belfast says that ‘Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Rhys Mooney, 14 years old.
‘Rhys was last seen in the area of Boucher Road, Belfast at 7.50 pm on 30th March 2025, wearing an all grey tracksuit.
‘If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1385 - 30/03/2025.’
